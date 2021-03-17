Dublin offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from March 20-21, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The walk-in clinic will be held in the facility’s main auditorium, located on the second floor.
“As we near 20,000 COVID vaccine shots delivered and foresee an increase in vaccine supply, this was the right time to expand for all enrolled veterans at the Carl Vinson VAMC appointments to get vaccinated,” David Whitmer, medical center director, said. “I encourage all veterans to get their vaccination and do their part to end this pandemic together by coming to our walk-in clinic or enrolling in VA healthcare to receive your vaccine sooner. Veterans have offered selfless sacrifice in service to others and getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their communities continue this time-honored tradition.”
Veterans currently scheduled for vaccines this weekend will not be impacted by the new walk-in clinic. Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is reaching out to veterans who are eligible for vaccination. Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage, visit their local facility’s website or contact their care team.
Veterans not yet enrolled for VA healthcare who want to receive the vaccine can use this weekend’s walk-in clinic. Enrollment teams will be available to help veterans enroll prior to receiving their vaccine.
Vaccines will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue to be provided as supplies last.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.