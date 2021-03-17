Dublin offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

“As we near 20,000 COVID vaccine shots delivered and foresee an increase in vaccine supply, this was the right time to expand for all enrolled veterans at the Carl Vinson VAMC appointments to get vaccinated,” David Whitmer, medical center director, said. “I encourage all veterans to get their vaccination and do their part to end this pandemic together by coming to our walk-in clinic or enrolling in VA healthcare to receive your vaccine sooner. Veterans have offered selfless sacrifice in service to others and getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their communities continue this time-honored tradition.”