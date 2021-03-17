Dondrial Pinkins named next head football coach at Mitchell County High School

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Dondrial Pinkins is headed home. Tuesday evening the Mitchell County School Board voted unanimously and named Pinkins as their next head football coach.
Pinkins is returning to his alma mater and where he started his coaching career.
Pinkins was also the quarterback at the University of South Carolina, where he became the first quarterback in NCAA D1 history to throw 99 and 98-yard touchdown passes in a single season.
He spent five years with the Mitchell County Eagles as their head football coach.
Then spent the next few years in different programs as an assistant coach before accepting the head coaching job at rival Pelham High School.
In nine seasons as a head coach, Pinkins has a 72-28 record, four region titles, and two semi-finals appearances. Six years later, he’s making another round with the Eagles.
”I’m just excited to you know, have the opportunity to come back home. Back when I had the opportunity in 2008 I came in without any coaching experience. I was here for four years. I had the opportunity to kind of venture off and wanted to learn from some coaches that had been successful. The last six years in Pelham have been amazing, created some friendships, relationships that you know means the world to me but the opportunity to come back home is just one that I couldn’t turn down at this time and I’m just excited to be back here,” said Pinkins.
This announcement comes a month after former head coach Deshon Brock accepted a head coaching job at Bradwell Institute.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.