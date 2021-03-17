Doerun man sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking

The first incident occurred on October 11, 2016. The release explains that a Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Division agent received information from a confidential source (CS) who claimed a male known as “Cruz” would be delivering a large quantity of meth to someone at a residence on North Church Street in Meigs within the hour. Agents, conducting surveillance, said they saw Howard drive up to the residence in a blue Buick. The agents then approached Howard and during a legal search of Howard’s vehicle, they found three plastic sandwich bags containing 85.2 grams of 99 percent pure “ice” methamphetamine inside the center console armrest, a gray zip pouch containing numerous empty plastic sandwich bags, a digital scale and $1,819 under the armrest. A search warrant of Howard’s cell phone revealed numerous text messages to and from Howard discussing drug transactions and prices right up to the hour of his arrest.