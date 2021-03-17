Americus vaccinations postponed due to severe weather

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the possibility of severe weather, Phoebe Sumter is postponing COVID-19 vaccinations for Thursday, according to a press release from the hospital.
Phoebe officials said they are working to notify all people with appointments at the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center in the former National Guard Armory on Adderston Street.
The appointment will be rescheduled at an available time that is convenient for them, according to the release.
The release said vaccinations will continue as scheduled at all other Phoebe vaccination locations because those facilities include appropriate areas where everyone can safely shelter if severe weather strikes.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.