Adel police looking for jewelry theft suspect

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Adel Police Department is looking for a man they say is involved in a jewelry theft incident at the Walmart there, along with other jewelry theft incidents at other Walmarts.
On March 10, a man in a maroon jacket, blue jeans and a face mask entered the Walmart, grabbed a shopping cart and then went behind the jewelry counter and broke the lock with a tool, according to police.
Police said the suspect slid the jewelry counter doors open, took out the jewelry and put it in the shopping cart.
Adel police said the man was caught on camera hiding the jewelry in his pants.
Over $7,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the Adel Walmart and the suspect left in a black or red car, according to police.
Adel police said the suspect and another man are connected to stolen jewelry incidents at other Walmarts, including ones in Jesup, Douglas, Cordele and Perry.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224.
