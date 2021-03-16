What you need to know about spring-time allergies and the COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As spring draws near, pollen is causing issues for allergy sufferers.
Doctors say although you may suffer from seasonal allergies, you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine.
An Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia physician said there are things you can do now to keep your allergies under control.
“If you’re an allergy patient, you have this regimen of medicines that you typically use during your season. The trick is to get it and start it as early as you can in the season. Do not let the allergies get you into what we call a ramped-up stage with your immune system where you’re really out of control and you get sick with infection and bronchitis and stir up your asthma,” Dr. Dennis Robinson said.
Robinson said if you do get vaccinated and suffer from allergies, you should be monitored for 30 minutes rather than 15.
