Valdosta State men’s basketball fall in round one of the South Region Tournament

After the game, Head Coach Mike Helfer said, ”There’s been a five-year stretch here that’s really been incredible. You know and maybe we haven’t had the success on the national level that we need to, but we’ve had a lot of success in this program. So, I would expect nothing less for next year. I think every year we go in with the same mentality, same desires to win the Gulf South. This year we won the regular season, we won the Gulf South Tournament and those goals won’t change next year at all.”