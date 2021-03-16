Valdosta State men’s basketball fall in round one of the South Region Tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State the host location for the South Regional Tournament, and the men played host to West Georgia.
But in the fifth go around this season between the Blazers and Wolves, West Georgia proved to be too much for VSU.
Prior to Saturday, Valdosta had control of the series. 3-1. In the end, West Georgia would win arguably the most important match-up, to advance to the south region semi-finals in the NCAA DII Tournament.
VSU struggled to find their shot, never found the lead. Though, in the second half, they managed to come back from a 15 point deficit to briefly tie the game.
The Gulf South Conference Champions said next season, the goals remain the same.
After the game, Head Coach Mike Helfer said, ”There’s been a five-year stretch here that’s really been incredible. You know and maybe we haven’t had the success on the national level that we need to, but we’ve had a lot of success in this program. So, I would expect nothing less for next year. I think every year we go in with the same mentality, same desires to win the Gulf South. This year we won the regular season, we won the Gulf South Tournament and those goals won’t change next year at all.”
The Blazers aiming for more than just an appearance on the national stage come next season.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.