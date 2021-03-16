Valdosta animal hospital donates masks to Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Fire Rescue recently received a donation to help save pets’ lives in the event of a fire.
On March 12, Baytree Animal Hospital donated pet oxygen masks to the fire rescue.
The masks are designed to fit the muzzles and snouts of dogs, cats and other household pets.
“The benefit of having these types of masks on the fire trucks will provide a better seal around the animal’s face, which allows for better oxygen delivery,” said Lloyd Green, the Lowndes County fire chief.
