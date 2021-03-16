‘There’s not enough nursing students in programs’: Phoebe partners with ABAC to fund nursing program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since the beginning of COVID-19, the Southwest Georgia area has had a nursing shortage with students being able to be admitted into nursing programs. Now, the Phoebe Emergency Center plans to partner with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) to help with these issues.
Phoebe and ABAC are finding ways to help fund a new nursing faculty position and provide nursing students access to clinical rotations and training facilities.
“There’s not enough nursing students in programs. What we’ve done is worked with all of our school programs, not just ABAC, but all the school partners and just asked them what can we do to help increase the number of nursing students that are within your school’s pipeline,” said Tracey Suber, vice president of nursing education for Phoebe.
Both sides have agreed to admit an additional 40 students to its nursing program and to focus more on recruiting students who live within the Tifton and Bainbridge area. The goal is to get ABAC students trained with the proper technology and hands-on learning experience.
“The end goal would be to hope that they will be doing clinicals here. That they will see the simulation center and the opportunity for training and development for opportunities long-term and that they will come and start their careers with us,” Suber said.
Currently, the school is putting in a request for students to start training at the facilities, based upon where they stand with the school’s nursing curriculum. Phoebe provides training within the children services, critical care and other opportunities.
Jeremy Spencer is a senior in the ABAC nursing program and said the skills that Phoebe provides are a win-win.
“What you’re supposed to do is take the skills that you were taught and put them into a real-life environment. Basically, they may change things on you. A patient may deuterate and then you have to find out what’s going on with the patient,” Spencer said.
The clinical simulation labs are also set up for students to go through mock stations, training with manikins to turn their knowledge from the textbook into reality.
“It’s set up for you to practice and mess up so if you didn’t do a certain assessment the right way and gave something a little different, you can learn from that and carry that into sim because those certain pieces of information can help you become a better nurse,” Spencer said.
