Sylvester special election underway for council seat

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - City of Sylvester leaders are holding a special election to fill the Council seat of Ward IV, left open after the passing of the late councilman Larry Johnson.
Election leaders told us only 46 people showed up for early voting which lasted three weeks, even though six candidates are on the ballot.
Board of Elections Chairman Hugh Donnan doesn’t expect long lines or waits on Election Day.
He said “there’s only about 800 people, registered voters in that ward. I wouldn’t see any problems, because we’re setting up three machines for 800 people over a 12 hour period.”
Voting started at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.
The lone voting precinct is at the Henry Hall Woolard Community Center.
