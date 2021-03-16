Sylvester sees economic growth despite pandemic

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Sylvester is defying the odds, and seeing an economic boom of sorts during the pandemic.
The Chamber of Commerce said the growth is due to private investment in the community, and that people wanted to support new businesses and see existing ones come back after the pandemic.
Serena Sumner is the co-owner of The Station. The soon-to-be BBQ restaurant, across from the Worth County courthouse, has a long history in Sylvester.
“It used to be a gas station. It was built in the 30′s. It’s been a couple of gas stations and even a tire repair store,” Sumner said.
Her husband Randy Sumner bought the restaurant in 2019 and did all of the repairs himself. He wanted to bring more food options to the town. The Sumners worked with the City to make sure the nearly century-old building was preserved.
“It was rough; it needed a lot of love and attention,” said Serena Sumner.
That type of dedication is what makes the City prosper according to the Chamber of Commerce.
Karen Rackley with the Chamber of Commerce said their success is largely due to “What you call private investment. We don’t have a lot of the big franchises, hotels, and motels. So fortunately, we didn’t get hurt, like a lot of the bigger communities did.”
Sylvester saw a nearly 10 percent increase in sales tax revenue from 2019 to 2020.
Carlos Davis is the owner of the Cut-ology full-service barber salon on Isabella Street. He said he did his research on growing towns, and investing Sylvester was a no-brainer. He also likes the town’s personality.
“It has character. I’m big on character. This is this down-home country feel. But you bring a level of excellence to the country,” Davis said.
Cut-ology and The Station are just two of several businesses opening in the next few weeks.
Davis is hoping that Cut-ology will open this week. The Station is aiming to open its doors next month, and construction is underway for the BluWave auto carwash on Highway 82.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.