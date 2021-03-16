SWGA Regional Airport could have more flight destinations in the future

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s transportation director is confident that city commissioners will consider adding more flight destinations out of Albany in the future.
Currently, flights only go to Atlanta.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Albany’s Transportation Director David Hamilton presented studies from 2018.
He also presented information on a grant called the Small Community at Service Development grant.
Hamilton said the minimum amount the city would apply for would be $500,000.
The process to add more destinations could take longer since airlines are re-strategizing because of COVID-19.
In the past, they were trying to attract business travelers, now they’re focusing on leisure travelers.
“Update our 2018 study to show what Albany has to offer and what is our proximity to other leisure destinations and see what other airline is looking to relocate or start new routes,” said Hamilton.
In the 2018 studies, Hamilton said some of the top destinations from Albany could be Dallas, Miami and Charlotte. This is because regional jets typically fly 500 miles so they don’t have to refuel.
