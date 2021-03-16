Severe weather likely Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s plenty of energy for storms to get going the next few days. So far only a few passing showers across SGA however showers and thunderstorms are likely through the evening. Isolated strong storms are possible again tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday night through Thursday a potent storm system brings a heightened threat for severe storms.
SPC has outlined SGA in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday which has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. As a cold front slides east strong to severe storms are expected to develop early Thursday and continue east into the afternoon. This comes with threats of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.
Storms move out as the front marches east. A secondary boundary usher moves in behind it with cooler and drier air. Expect significantly lower temperatures as highs drop into the 60s and lows into the 40s. This spring chill holds through the first weekend of the new season.
