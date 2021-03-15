Several rounds of severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with warm 70s low 80s this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible through the evening otherwise becoming foggy with mild low 60s.
More active weather gets underway tomorrow as scattered showers and thunderstorms move into SGA. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms with threats of damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
The severe threat continues Wednesday into Thursday as a more vigorous system heads east. All severe weather hazards become possible including damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Storms move out early afternoon followed by gradual clearing and a push of much cooler air.Highs drops highs into the 60s and lows into the 40s through the weekend.
This sets the stage for a quiet start to Spring which arrives Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.