One year later: Albany funeral home reflects on pre-pandemic super spreader events at funerals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly one year after two coronavirus outbreaks were linked to an Albany funeral home, the owner is moving his facility’s operations forward but not without setting the record straight about what he says happened.
“On Feb. 27, we had a funeral at our chapel. And it is said that a minister from Atlanta, who came down, he did not do the eulogy, but was in attendance, that he brought the virus,” said Nathaniel Payne, Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel funeral director. “And then, we had a funeral on March 7 at Gethsemane Worship Center and people there got sick.”
The funerals of two men were heavily attended by members of two churches and after the services, Dougherty County leaders held a press conference on March 17, 2020 to notify South Georgians about the outbreak in cases.
“We know that from speaking with these people that some of the folks that were at these funerals, were infected with the coronavirus, And we also know that there is a commonality with respect to MLK Funeral Home and the people that had interactions with that entity that they have become infected with the coronavirus,” said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Board of Commissioners chairman.
At the time, Payne said he did not know the extent of the virus and was not informed that his business would bear the brunt of several families being criticized for burying their family member.
“I would have never carried my people into that environment, knowing that the virus was there. If I would have known...” said Payne.
Payne also said he would have never held any services knowing that the virus could spread so easily.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler was on the frontlines at the time and witnessed what happened. Fowler said he does not believe the funeral home is to blame.
“I don’t think anybody knew exactly, but later on in the investigation, we found out that someone from Atlanta came down to a funeral, so the funeral home itself was not at fault at all. You can’t dictate or decide who comes to your funeral or comes to the service. No one had any idea,” Fowler said.
Payne said he is doing everything he can to prevent another situation like this from happening.
“We are not actually doing any funerals at the funeral home now. Basically their gravesides. We social distance, wash our hands when families come in, and there’s no more than five people in an arrangement. Everybody’s wearing masks. So, that’s what we’re doing,” Payne said.
And if you enter the facility, you will be doing so at your own risk.
“This is for anybody that wants to enter our establishment. It’s saying that we are not really responsible if you catch COVID, then we’re not responsible, or if death should occur,” Payne said.
Payne said business did slow down once the community learned about what happened.
