1 injured in Albany chase incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A chase in Albany led to one injury Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
It happened in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.
A white Ford Taurus was involved in a chase with Dougherty County Police, according to GSP.
GSP said the Taurus failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a City of Albany bus.
One person on the bus was injured, GSP reported.
There were four people in total on the bus at the time of the incident.
No one was taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.