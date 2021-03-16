Georgia Peanut Commission holds member voting referendum

“I’d like to encourage viewers to reach into your heart. To reach into your pocketbook. Through ‘Peanut Proud,’ one dollar will buy a jar of peanut butter,” said Don Koehler, executive director of the Georgia Peanut Commission. “You know things are getting back to normal as far as getting back to supplying things and having a supply chain, but they’re not normal for the folks that are hungry. We ought not to sleep until every kid has a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before they go to bed at night, and I hope they go to bed with a full stomach.”