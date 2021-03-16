Georgia Peanut Commission holds member voting referendum

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time of the year again for peanut growers to vote on the next members of the Georgia Peanut Commission.
State law requires a referendum to take place every three years.
This is going on now through April 16.
Peanut producers vote through the mail to reaffirm the commission.
They also plan efforts toward food, research, education and promotions in the community.
They ask you to donate to “Peanut Proud” to help feed families in need.
“I’d like to encourage viewers to reach into your heart. To reach into your pocketbook. Through ‘Peanut Proud,’ one dollar will buy a jar of peanut butter,” said Don Koehler, executive director of the Georgia Peanut Commission. “You know things are getting back to normal as far as getting back to supplying things and having a supply chain, but they’re not normal for the folks that are hungry. We ought not to sleep until every kid has a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before they go to bed at night, and I hope they go to bed with a full stomach.”
