GA Supreme Court has new Chief Justice, Presiding Justice

Justice Michael P. Boggs has served on the Supreme Court since his appointment by Governor Nathan Deal in 2016. He won statewide election to a six-year term in 2018. Previously, Justice Boggs served as a Judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia and as a Superior Court Judge for the Waycross Judicial Circuit, founding and serving as the first presiding judge of the Circuit’s Drug Court Program. Prior to his judicial service, Justice Boggs served in the Georgia General Assembly for two terms. Justice Boggs is a graduate of Georgia Southern College and Mercer University School of Law. He was appointed by Governor Deal to serve as a co-chair of the Georgia Criminal Justice Reform Council from 2012 to 2018. He currently serves on Governor Kemp’s Judicial Nominating Commission and the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, where he chairs the Mental Health Courts and Corrections Subcommittee. Justice Boggs also serves as Chair of the Council of State Governments’ Justice Center Board of Directors and chairs the 26-member National Steering Committee of Justice Counts, a U.S. Department of Justice/Bureau of Justice Assistance-funded criminal justice data initiative. Justice Boggs is an inaugural member of the Council on Criminal Justice, as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of Mercer University, the Board of Visitors at Mercer Law School, and the Board of Directors of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. Justice Boggs and his wife Heather, a kindergarten teacher in Waycross, reside in Blackshear.