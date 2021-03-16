A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected to our west Wednesday. The Moderate Risk area includes a 30% chance of Damaging Winds and Large Hail. And a significant 15% chance of Tornadoes. The slight risk area does cover northwest of a line from Bluffton to Plains in Southwest Georgia. That includes a 15% chance of damaging winds & large hail and a 5% chance of a tornado. Albany is in the Marginal Risk 5%, 5% and 2% respectively.