First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:11 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Thursday’s weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday (3/18/2021) 5am-4pm for the threat of Severe Storms. There's a 30% chance of Damaging Winds, 15% chance of Large Hail and a 10% chance of a Tornado.

For Thursday, most of South Georgia is under an enhanced risk of severe storms.

There is a 30 percent chance of damaging winds, 15 percent chance of large hail and a 10 percent tornado chance.

The projected timing is 5 a.m.-4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (Source: NWS)

Leading up to Thursday, some of Southwest Georgia will be under a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The projected threats are five percent chance of damaging winds and large hail and a two percent tornado chance.

There's a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms from 2pm-10pm Today for the northwest 2/3rds of Southwest GA. That includes a 5% chance of damaging winds, large hail and 2% chance of a Tornado.

