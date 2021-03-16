First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Thursday’s weather:
For Thursday, most of South Georgia is under an enhanced risk of severe storms.
There is a 30 percent chance of damaging winds, 15 percent chance of large hail and a 10 percent tornado chance.
The projected timing is 5 a.m.-4 p.m.
Leading up to Thursday, some of Southwest Georgia will be under a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The projected threats are five percent chance of damaging winds and large hail and a two percent tornado chance.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
