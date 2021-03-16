Family speaks out after loved one killed in Lowndes Co. deputy-involved shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The family of the man killed in Friday’s Lowndes County deputy-involved shooting are trying to piece together everything that happened and how it led to Raymond Tarbox II being shot.
The family said they are heartbroken, angry and want answers.
“I’m angry, I am beyond aggravated, something could’ve been done, something different. Police are not God. They do not get to choose who lives and who dies,” said Raylene York, Raymond’s sister.
Raymond was the youngest and only brother to three sisters. He was born and raised in Maine and was a father of five and had his first grandchild on the way.
“He was a really great man, he always helped us with everything, how to paint my nails, write my name, how to ride a bike,” said Kealee Tarbox, Raymond’s daughter.
His sisters, Lisa Stringer and York, his daughter, Kealee and his nephew Joshua Mills, describe him as a giver.
Without having much, they said Raymond helped those who had less.
The family said some of the homeless Raymond has helped are the ones that left the memorial on his doorstep.
“Every one of the neighbors around here that we talked to loved him, and when the police were here they were telling people he had no family, it was just him and obviously we are standing here today, that that is not right at all,” said Mills.
The family said they wish someone would’ve told them their brother was in a crisis. They said this could’ve been avoided with a phone call.
“With mental health, something small to us is huge to them,” said York.
York said her brother was diagnosed with different mental health-related issues.
Raymond moved to Valdosta a few years ago when their mother became ill. She said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will release the body to them Wednesday.
“We want to know the truth and if it was something that was done wrong, we want justice for my brother,” said York.
“And for everybody with mental illness, this is something that is going on in the country. Mental illness gets swept under the rug and there needs to be reform for people with mental illness so things like this do not happen,” said Stringer.
The family plans to take Raymond back to Maine. They have made a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. The money left over will be donated to his children. If you would like to help, you can donate here.
The family is asking anyone who witnessed anything or has any information to reach out to them or their lawyer.
You can contact Stringer by email at Lisa.stringer72@att.net, or their attorney, Melvin L. Hewitt Jr., at Isenberg & Hewitt, PC by phone at (770) 901-2667 or by email at mel@isenberg-hewitt.com.
