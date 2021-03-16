Arlington moves forward with police chief search

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - As Arlington’s election starts to wrap up, city leaders are now pushing further into their search for a new police chief.
Mayor Raymond Williams said about six or seven people have applied for the City of Arlington’s police chief position.
He said the city council wanted to hold off until after the election to start interviewing candidates.
He said they hope to start the interviewing process as early as next week.
“The council won’t do anything until we get the new council in or the old council comes back in, then we’ll go from there,” Williams said. “Well, I haven’t seen the application. I just know of a couple that has put in for it and they’re qualified. I just haven’t seen or reviewed the other applications.”
The mayor said none of the candidates are in-house.
They currently have Leary Police Chief LaKeisha Fleming as the interim police chief for the time being.
Williams told WALB she has not applied for the full-time position.
This all comes after the termination of former chief Cora Baker a few months back.
