Arlington election moves forward, despite Monday challenges

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington’s election saga continues as the three candidates for the city council submitted a challenge, questioning the residency of around 70 registered voters in Calhoun and Early counties, claiming some are even dead.
The questions were raised Monday, just 24 hours before Tuesday’s special election kicked off, for three city council seats on the ballot.
The petitioners want a current and up-to-date voting list, one of them said.
The three petitioners, Betty Murdock, Sam Robinson, and Carolyn Oliver, want to see how the election will turn out before moving forward with anything else.
Last Monday, a hearing on this was held and Judge Joe Bishop ruled the motion was premature and the challenge needs to go in front of Calhoun and Early County Board of Registrar’s Offices, and that’s exactly what legal representatives for the petitioners did next.
According to court documents, the petition to contest the election was signed by Judge Bishop on Friday, March 12th. Legal representatives for the petitioners submitted paperwork to Early and Calhoun election officials on Monday the 15th.
Early and Calhoun County Election officials told us their county attorneys are looking over this latest challenge to see what steps need to be taken. They say at this point, it’s a little too late to start the protocol of vetting and possibly removing voters from the registration list before the March 16th election.
They said there is a process and it involves several lengthy steps.
So, where does Randolph County stand on all of this, after all, they are putting on the March 16th election?
Randolph County Attorney Tommy Coleman said Randolph County is the election supervisor and their job is simply to take the registration list and hold the election. He said Randolph County is not doing anything with the challenge and are not part of it.
He told us the election is moving forward as planned. Voting started at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the city gymnasium located on Pioneer Road.
Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams said he doesn’t see any issues arising during Tuesday’s election. “With the election being up in March, we’ve never had one. It would be great if we get 25 percent of the voters to come out and vote for the candidate that’s gonna hold their best interest at heart.”
Mayor Williams doesn’t expect any kind of long lines, or issues with the voting machines,
This is a special election with three council seats up for grabs, which includes posts 1, 2, and 3. There are a total of six candidates, three of them are challengers.
