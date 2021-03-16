AMA announces historic Decatur Co. photo exhibit

“‘Work, Worship & Community’ represents a selection of documentary photographs taken throughout a lifetime in South Georgia,” Didi Dunphy, AMA guest curator, said. “Looking for the core of what it is to be human, through love, toil, hope and despair, cruel poverty to an overpowering vitality, Kwilecki captures the essential nature of ourselves and place. Images of laborers, churchgoers, some enjoying leisure and neighbors, Kwilecki shows us a grave reminder of the socio-political gap in rural and small-town Georgia and those who live and work in the region.”