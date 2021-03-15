Westover High dance team wins local talent show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Kids, Our Future LLC (OKOF) hosted their annual talent show Saturday, where five constants competed for the first prize trophy.
The talent show was hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn with an opening performance by TT Da Middle Child and her father, Leonard Chance McCray featuring Knickbabie of the Blockos.
The five contestants of the main event were Olantunde Olokun, Devon Newbill, Cameron Williams, JDUBBwith2Bs, and the Royal Dolls Dance teams of Westover High School.
The Royal Dolls Dance Team, with coaches Teneisha Zellous Whatley and Tiesha Denise, took home the first place trophy. JDUBBwit2Bs earned second place and Cameron Williams took home third place.
The judge’s panel consisted of rap artist Kwama “King Kotton” Humphrey, classically trained dancer Piper Diaz, and rapper, Big Nod.
Also, OKOF’s vice president, Reginald “PM” Sweet was the host of the night.
“I just wanted to provide something for the youth to take their minds off of all that is going on in the world. By hosting events like this in a safe and positive environment, kids are allowed to display their talents in a way that they feel valued and supported by their community,” said Rodriquez Thomas, founder and CEO of OKOF.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.