VPD prepares for accreditation renewal

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will begin a virtual assessment to examine all aspects of the Valdosta Police Department’s (VPD) policies and procedures, management, operations and support services beginning on April 5.
VPD officials said the verification of meeting the commission’s rigid standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation. VPD said the accreditation is a “highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.”
VPD was originally accredited by CALEA in July 1999.
How to have comments heard:
As part of the on-site assessment, members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session in the City Hall Annex, 300 North Lee Street on Monday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
For those who are unable to attend the hearing in person, join via Zoom Meeting by clicking HERE.
Those not able to attend the hearing but would like to provide comments to the team, can call the team on April 6, between 1-3p.m. at (229) 293-3095. Telephone comments and appearances at the public hearing are limited to 10 minutes and must address the ability of the Valdosta Police Department to comply with CALEA standards.
A copy of the standards is available at (229) 293-3099. You can offer written comments about the Valdosta Police Department’s re-accreditation here: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155
The Assessment Team is comprised of law enforcement practitioners from similar but out-of-state agencies. The assessors are Team Leader Deputy Chief Albert Leary of Virginia and Team Member Megan Styron of North Carolina. Once the team has completed its assessment of the department, it will report back to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency will be re-accredited.
Accreditation is awarded for four years, during which time the Valdosta Police Department submits annual reports attesting continued compliance with the standards and allow for standards verification throughout the four year period, according to VPD.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, please write the Commission at the address above. You can call (703) 352-4225 You can also visit the CALEA website HERE.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.