Suspects on the run from law enforcement

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County sheriff’s office is asking for your help finding two suspects on the run from the law enforcement.
The sheriff said they believe the two suspects are involved in making meth and committing thefts in Southwest Georgia.
Deputies said Logan Avera is wanted for violating her probation, and Johnny Leming is wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.
They said both suspects have active arrest warrants by Dougherty County Police.
The Lee County sheriff’s office said Avera is wanted for second-degree burglary, participation in gang activity, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Deputies said Avera and Leming are known to run when they see law enforcement.
Deputies said Leming is known to drive a Ford Expedition, and may have tried to change the color by spray painting it.
If you see these two, do not approach them, but call the Lee County Sheriff’s office at 229-759-6012.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.