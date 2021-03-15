South Health District sees increase in vaccine appointments after eligibility expands

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District has seen an increase in appointments in the last two weeks with the eligibility expansions for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials told WALB that from March 1-12, they booked over 1,500 appointments through their hotline.
If you’re 55 or older, or have certain medical conditions and are 16 or older, you can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. Asthma, cancer, heart conditions, being overweight, diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions can make you eligible. This eligibility expansion started Monday.
In Lowndes County, almost 30,000 vaccines have been administered from all providers.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer the vaccine to more people. That’s all we want to do — get as many vaccines in as many arms as possible, so the more people we can open it up to, the better,” said Kristin Patten, spokesperson for South Health District.
South Health District vaccinated various school staff and educators across the 10 county district.
They gave the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
They’re currently accepting appointments for a drive-thru event, which will be on March 20.
As of Monday morning, 100 appointments were made. Their goal is about 400.
Only the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given at the drive-thru.
To find a vaccination provider near you, click here. To make an appointment with the South Health District, call (844) 955-1499.
