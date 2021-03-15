3 SGTC teachers selected as Instructor of the Year finalists

The three SGTC finalists for the 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year at South Georgia Technical College are: Dr. Raven Payne, Chester A. Taylor, III, and Ludwig “Chef Ricky” Watzlowick. (Source: South Georgia Technical College)
By WALB News Team | March 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 3:41 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) instructors have been selected as finalists for the college’s 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award.

Finalists include Dr. Raven Payne, Chester Taylor III and Ricky Watzlowick.

They were all nominated for the honor by other members of the SGTC faculty.

The chosen instructor of the year will go on to compete regionally and then for the statewide Rick Perkins title for the Technical College System of Georgia in Atlanta.

