3 SGTC teachers selected as Instructor of the Year finalists

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) instructors have been selected as finalists for the college’s 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award.
Finalists include Dr. Raven Payne, Chester Taylor III and Ricky Watzlowick.
They were all nominated for the honor by other members of the SGTC faculty.
The chosen instructor of the year will go on to compete regionally and then for the statewide Rick Perkins title for the Technical College System of Georgia in Atlanta.
