Recap: Calhoun County girls basketball defeats Clinch County for the state championship

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The High School basketball season came to an end Saturday in Macon. Two Southwest Georgia teams looked to bring home the state championship trophy.
The two sides taking on one another, so we’re guaranteed a state title winner, Saturday.
The Single-A Public state title game saw the ladies from Calhoun County take on Clinch County.
In the first-quarter, Clinch was up early. But Calhoun would fight back, going down low to Tyesha Curry, she can’t hit but Takia Davis is there, she goes up for a pair and Cougars leads by two.
The senior was not done, Davis a force inside, she had 9, gives Calhoun the lead. A laying off the glass from Destiny Hightower makes it 20-16 Cougars.
The Panthers would claw back though.
Zy Johnson in control and her bucket would cut Calhoun’d led by one at the break.
In the second half, Clinch looked to keep it close. But the Cougars too much. A block by Davis block gives her an almost triple-double on the day.
The Lady Cougars proved to be too much for Clinch County as they went on to win the program’s first-ever state championship with a 49-45 final.
Calhoun County Head Coach Cornellius Walker said after the game, “Man it is a great win for the community, for the Lady Cougars basketball organization, period. Being the first to do it and setting an example for the young ladies in the future that’s coming behind them to look up and say, ‘Hey, if they can do it, we can do it too,’”
For the lady Panthers, they returned to the title game for the first time since 1993 with 20 wins on the year. Unfortunately for Clinch, they’d lose their first and final game of the 2021 season.
Head Coach Chase Daniel said, “It’s bittersweet, a lot of people would’ve traded places with us in a heartbeat to be here. We’re certainly glad and appreciative and blessed to be here and compete. But this group of seniors is so special to me and it didn’t end the way they wanted it to. I wanted it so bad for them, my heart is just broken.”
A tough out for the Panthers, but what a win for Calhoun after coming so close so many times before.
