Lee Co. Schools holds vaccination clinic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System held its first vaccination clinic on Monday.
School staff had the option of getting the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
At the clinic, around 60 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were given and over 100 of the Moderna vaccine.
Kindergarten teacher Kayla Day decided to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after doing some research on her own.
“I like the idea of only needing one dose and I heard that there may be fewer side effects, so that was kind of what lead me to that, but I really don’t think you could necessarily go wrong either way,” said Day.
Day said the process was very easy.
“I was maybe in line for five minutes, got the shot sitting here for like 15 and they said I could go as long as no side effects,” said Day.
The Lee County Health Department partnered with the school system to provide a vaccination clinic.
County Nurse Manager Dana Hager said they wanted to give people a choice when getting the vaccine.
“I think many of our recipients have been excited to receive the vaccine. It provides them a feeling that they’re moving forward in protecting their students and loved ones from the COVID virus itself,” said Hager.
She said if you are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, ask around in your community.
“There are many people in our community who have already become fully vaccinated and you can check and see what your friends and family feel like their response was,” said Hager.
Hager said this vaccination clinic is just one step closer in working toward the goal of herd immunity.
Day said she was happy to get vaccinated.
“If there was any small part that I could do to help with slowing of the spreading and to get school back to normal for our kids, I wanted to be a part of that,” said Day.
Coordinators said their next clinic for the second dose is scheduled for April 16.
