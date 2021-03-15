Home invasion and kidnapping ends in officer involved shooting in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home invasion and kidnapping in Tatnall County ended with an officer involved shooting in Bulloch County, according to a series of tweets from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday.
GBI is investigating the shooting. An individual was kidnapped during a home invasion in Reidsville, in Tatnall County, according to the tweets. Law enforcement chased the suspect’s vehicle through several counties and exchanged gunfire, according to the initial investigation.
The chase ended in Bulloch County near mile marker 132 on the westbound lanes of Interstate 16. GBI has confirmed that the suspect died and the hostage was uninjured. One trooper was grazed by a bullet in the head but is described by GBI as “doing ok.”
The westbound lanes of I-16 were closed at mile marker 137 for much of Sunday afternoon due to a vehicle fire. The lanes have since reopened.
