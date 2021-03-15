Georgia Southwestern falls in first round of the NCAA DII South Regional Tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The men from Americus found a level of success in the 2021 season, that they hadn’t seen in years. Georgia Southwestern Men’s Basketball finished with a winning season, played for the Peach Belt Conference championship, and returned to the NCAA DII Men’s Basketball Tournament.
But their run would end on a sour note as they fell to Lee in the quarterfinals of the South Regional tournament.
The Hurricanes showed glimpses in their game against Lee, as Donte Tatum and Kahlon Whitley led the way in scoring for GSW. But the Canes could not overcome their 17 turnovers and lack of offensive rebounding.
The Flames pulled away late and went on to win a nail-biter 72-69.
The 13-6 Canes certainly built a strong foundation in their 2021 campaign, one that Head Coach Aaron Coombs believes will bring even more promise and success in the coming years.
”You can never predict coming back to the NCAA Tournament, but the pieces are in place to where we can use this year as a launchpad to be better going into next year. I’m proud of our guys, a ton of fight, they play together, they play the right way we just weren’t the best team, tonight,” said Coombs.
Junior Guard, Donte Tatum added, “I feel like this group is a good group. We’ve played hard the whole year. We’ve been through a lot of adversities, trials, and tribulations. So you know, this is just fuel for next year with a better group that’s going to come in and really dominate. We’re going to make it back here.”
Coach Coombs and company looking to carry this momentum into the offseason with goals of running it back in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.