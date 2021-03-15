GBI ID’s man killed in Lowndes Co. deputy-involved shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A deputy in the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting incident just before noon last Friday.
Early Monday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identification of the man who was killed. His name is Raymond Whitfield Tarbox II, 43, of Valdosta.
The GBI is leading an investigation into the incident.
Earlier, the GBI said Tarbox resisted the deputies who were there to serve a court pickup order at the Gables Apartment Complex on St. Augustine Road and was armed with a butcher knife. Authorities said the man became combative and deputies deployed a taser on him, but it was ineffective.
At some point during the incident, agents said the man lunged towards the deputies with the knife. One of the deputies fired his service weapon, hitting Tarbox, who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Austin Fiveash, Lowndes County coroner.
Neighbors in the area told WALB at the time of the incident that they would frequently see the man walking his dog. One said he wanted to better his life and was helping him get his GED.
