Ga. Supreme Court rules for Duke defense

“We note that although Duke’s pro bono counsel applied for funding from the Georgia Public Defender Council, the record does not indicate that his counsel has tried to contract for ancillary services with either the Georgia Public Defender Council or the Tifton Judicial Circuit Public Defender, as is authorized under the Indigent Defense Act. Because the contractual mechanism is available to Duke, there is no need at this point to address the difficult constitutional questions that would arise if Duke is unable to obtain needed ancillary services in this case. Because the trial court also did not have to decide those questions, we vacate that portion of the trial court’s order. And we remand the case to allow Duke to seek a contract with the Georgia Public Defender Council or the circuit public defender that would provide him access to state-funded ancillary services.”