First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A majority of southwest Georgia will be rain-free for today, but not everyone can be ruled out. However, we will see partly cloudy skies become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures will be rising into the lower 80′s with lows overnight not being able to drop past the 60′s. Heading into Tuesday, the chance to avoid a rain drop or two will be nearly impossible across the area. Rain chances ramp up as a disturbance approaches. We will see showers last through at least Thursday. The SPC (storm Prediction Center) has half of southwest Georgia in a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday, so the chances is not zero. Temperatures are going fall heading into the end of the week with 80′s becoming the 60′s by the upcoming weekend.