Family seeking answers after man killed in Lowndes Co. deputy-involved shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning new details Monday about the man killed in Friday’s Lowndes County deputy-involved shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed Monday that Raymond Tarbox ll, was that man.
A memorial now stands on the doorsteps of his home at The Gables Apartment Complex in Valdosta.
Family members, visiting for the first time, told WALB they’re devastated.
They didn’t want to speak on camera, but say Tarbox has five children, who all live in Maine.
They say they’re trying to piece together what happened and want answers. Family members said Tarbox suffered from mental illness.
WALB also learned his missing dog, Max, returned to the apartment on his own. A neighbor helped take care of the dog.
He also didn’t want to speak on camera but said Max is now staying with Tarbox’s friend.
GBI agents were called to investigate the shooting around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Two Lowndes County deputies were serving a court order to arrest Tarbox, according to the GBI. They say he lunged at deputies with a knife. Agents say an attempt to use a taser was unsuccessful.
An autopsy is being done now.
The GBI will turn their investigation over to the District Attorney’s Office, once it’s done.
