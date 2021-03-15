DCP asking for help investigating multiple storage unit thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) detectives are asking for your help finding suspects involved in thefts at a storage unit.
Investigators said the suspects in this case are responsible for over 20 storage unit break-ins over the past six months.
Investigators are looking for five suspects.
They say multiple agencies across Southwest Georgia are also looking for them and that they are considered armed and dangerous.
DCP Detective Cpl. Calvin Hodge warned not to approach the suspects, but to call your local law enforcement agency and make them aware of who you see and where you’re at.
Hodge said Southern Self-Storage, previously known as River Point Storage, has experienced multiple thefts.
“They’re familiar with the area Philema Road, as we know, can get you back to the city limits in Dougherty County or get you straight to 300 or Highway 75. So, I do believe that that’s what made it an easy target for them,” said Hodge.
Hodge said suspects are getting access codes to get into facilities by purchasing a storage unit.
He said some of the things being stolen are firearms, electronics, and lawn and gardening equipment.
“If I had to guess, I would say somewhere north of $15,000. The main problem we’re running into is we don’t really remember everything that in our storage facilities. I do know two separate cases one of them was about $11,000 in gun parts ammunition and assault rifles that was taken,” said Hodge.
He said they are also stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
Hodge said they are voluntarily beefing up patrol near the units. He said the storage units are installing security cameras and changing gate codes.
He said those who own a storage unit can take safety measures too.
“Going out, checking your storage facility, checking the locks, making sure your access codes are updated. Also, when you are out at storage facilities, pay attention to different people that may act strange or if you request your storage facility, if you locate or see anybody that doesn’t normally go to those storage facilities. Make sure that you at least go to the front desk and make them aware,” Hodge said.
Investigators ask that you call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS if you know where these people may be.
