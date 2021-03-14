Severe Threat Wednesday into Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve lost an hour but it’s come with spring-like warmth to end the weekend. Temperatures have topped low-mid 80s.
Weakening high pressure holds into Monday as a cold front moves into the region. Rain chances creep back through the afternoon with only a slight chance for a few passing showers.
Tuesday the front lifts north as a warm front which brings scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA into the evening. This active pattern continues as a more vigorous system heads east midweek bringing the threat for stronger storms Wednesday into Thursday. For now, there’s a Slight Risk for severe weather with threats of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
As a cold front clears late Thursday cooler and drier filters in for the end of the week. Highs drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s.
