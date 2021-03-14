Oh, baby! New right whale calf spotted off the coast of North Carolina

Another right whale was seen alive but entangled in fishing gear in Cape Cod Bay off the coast of Massachusetts this week. This female right whale is nicknamed “Snow Cone”, and was partially disentangled by the Center for Coastal Studies. Rescuers removed 300 feet of rope from the whale. Unfortunately, researchers believe rope remains stuck in her mouth. Snow Cone has been added to the list of seriously injured whales in the ongoing unusual mortality event. Snow Cone was a mother last year, but her calf was tragically killed in a ship strike off the coast of New Jersey.