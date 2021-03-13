First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm weather lovers can rejoice for another day because the 80′s will stay in southwest Georgia at least through Sunday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will climb toward the middle 80′s along with a bit of moisture build up. A few more clouds will happen as a result overnight on Sunday with temperatures not be able to fall below the middle 50′s. Heading into the new work week, temperatures are slightly dropping back down toward the upper 70′s, but a few lower 80′s are still possible. This will also be the start of a rather rainy work week. Most days through the middle of the week will feature a chance for rainfall. The best days appear to be Tuesday and Thursday. Thursday could even feature a few strong/severe storms as a cold front approaches our southwestern corner of Georgia.