Experts say a longer allergy season is on the way—how you can get ahead of it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - . It usually kicks off in April, but Dr. Ken Myers says it’s already begun.
“We try and stay inside and try to do everything we can to alleviate our allergy symptoms,” said Penny Jones a part-time Wilmington resident.
And, Myers says this season could be particularly bad with the rain we have had. He said that leads to plant growth and even more pollen in the air.
“The medicines we feel are the best are nasal steroids there, like Flonase, Nasacort, Nasonex; those are some brand names. But, they are things you have to get in your system and you have to stay on them consistently and you will usually do it every day,” said Myers.
He says you should use anti-histamines if you’re going to be outside for a long time doing things like taking a walk or yard work. Myers also believes wearing your mask can help with symptoms because it acts as a filter for pollen.
Myers often gets asked how you can tell the difference between allergies and COVID symptoms and he says if you typically have the same eyes, nose, or throat issues this time of year, it’s likely allergies. He did admit that it can be hard to tell at times.
He says if you are experiencing several allergies and the over-the-counter medication is not working, you should make an appointment to see your doctor.
