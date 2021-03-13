Lee Co. to begin hunt for assistant county manager, wraps up Palmyra subdivision road project

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Christi Dockery now leads Lee County as the sole county manager.
Dockery has been with Lee County for roughly 20 years and has served as co-county manager alongside Mike Sistrunk for the past five years.
Board of Commission Chairman Billy Mathis believes she deserves the role.
“Christi has always done a good job for Lee County. She is now the county manager and we’re gonna hire an assistant county manager to help. I mean we’ve got a lot going on in Lee County,” said Mathis.
Mathis said the public works director position is currently open with some résumés already turned in.
Sistrunk used to hold this position and help Dockery oversee the county as the co-county manager before turning in his resignation roughly three weeks ago.
WALB News 10 was told that Sistrunk is still on the county’s payroll, but has no function as a county manager. His effective end date with Lee County is in May.
Recently, all roads in the Palmyra subdivision were resurfaced, but the project is starting to wrap up.
Lee County officials said a few small details, like striping, may still be left to do. They said the job will hopefully be done in roughly a week or so.
Mathis said people living in the area shouldn’t expect any kind of rerouting or delays.
“Road paving is always in big demand in Lee County. We have about 200 miles of dirt roads and about 200 miles of paved roads and we have to repave, so there are always plenty of road projects ahead,” said Mathis.
Mathis said this was paid for by T-SPLOST, like other recent road projects.
Mathis said it took a few weeks from start to finish to complete. Other subdivisions are also on the to-do list next, like Glendale and a few others.
