Last weekend of winter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with warm 80s Friday afternoon. We’ll take the unseasonably warm air and this benign weather pattern into the weekend. More clouds but spring-like warmth continues with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the low-mid 50s.
This weekend marks Daylight Saving Time. We’re springing forward one hour and loosing an hour of sleep. Don’t forget to replace your smoke alarms with fresh batteries.
Unsettled weather returns next week with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’re watching the potential for strong-severe storms Wednesday and Thursday. Look for slightly cooler temperatures as highs drop into the 70s while lows only fall into the low 60s.
Rain moves out as drier and cooler air filters in the end of week. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
