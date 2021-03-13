Clinch, Calhoun girls basketball sharpen claws for state championship match-up

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Clinch and Calhoun counties girl’s basketball teams are in Macon settling in ahead of their state title game set for Saturday.
It’ll be a battle between the Panthers and Cougars for the Single-A public trophy.
The Panthers getting a proper send-off Friday morning.
The ladies are on a 20 game win streak, losing just their first game in pursuit of the title. Clinch is electric on offense putting up several 60 and 70 point games throughout the season.
But Head Coach Chase Daniel will tell you they’re a transition team, which they’ll rely on again in the state championship when they face Calhoun County.
For now, they’re soaking in the moment as they prepare for the program’s first title game since 1993.
”Just tell them, look you’ve made it this far, you’ve got one more, you’re chasing your dreams. You know, I love you, the community loves you, we’re going to support you no matter what. So leave no doubt when you walk out off the court that you did everything you could and no matter what happens we’ll be proud. Calhoun has a great basketball program. That’s what they’re known for, competing for state titles year in and year out for state titles So, we’re definitely going to be outsized. So, in order to level the playing field, I think we’ll have to utilize our speed, quickness, and athleticism,” said Daniel.
On the other side the Calhoun County Cougars also have a long winning streak of 10.
The girls are returning to their first championship game since 2019 where they fell to Marion County 50-38. In 2021, they earned another chance to win the program’s first state championship.
Saturday, the Cougars will play their first road game of the postseason where everything’s on the line. Head Coach Cornellius Walker tells us it’s their time.
”It’s a blessing to get the chance to redeem yourself after playing for the championship and then getting another opportunity to go out and play again. These opportunities don’t come quick and so it’s just a testament to our dedication and hard work to what we’ve been able to do. I’m expecting a good battle, but I am expecting to come out on top. You know, I have a great group of girls who have been working hard and they deserve it,” said Walker.
The Panthers and Cougars tip-off Saturday at 10 a.m.
WALB will be in Macon to catch all the action so tune in Saturday at 6 p.m. for all the highlights and postgame coverage.
