Can your basketball knowledge help you slam dunk your way to $1 million?

Can your basketball knowledge help you slam dunk your way to $1 million?
WALB and the Law Offices of Joe Durham want to give you a chance to WIN by Putting your basketball knowledge to the test for a chance to win great prizes! (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 12, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:11 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB and the Law Offices of Joe Durham want to give you a chance to win by putting your basketball knowledge to the test for a chance to win great prizes!

If you pick the best men’s basketball bracket, you will be entered for a chance to win! Register today to make your bracket picks!

Pick the best brackets and you could win a chance for the weekly prize of a $25 Walmart gift card; local grand prize is a $100 Walmart gift card and the national grand prize for the perfect 64 team bracket is $1 million!

Below is a list of the prizes up for grabs, make sure to see the contest rules for complete details on how to win.

Overall National Prizes:

  • 64-Team Bracket:  Sony PlayStation 5
  • 16-Team Bracket:  Sony PlayStation 5
  • 4-Team Bracket:  Sony PlayStation 5

Round Prizes (Only Applies to 64 Team Bracket)

  • Round 1: $75 Visa gift card
  • Round 2: $75 Visa gift card
  • Round 3: $75 Visa gift card
  • Round 4: $75 Visa gift card
  • Round 5: $75 Visa gift card

Overall Local Prizes:

  • 64-Team Bracket:  $100 Wal-Mart Gift Card
  • 16-Team Bracket: $75 Wal-Mart Gift Card
  • 4-Team Bracket:  $50 Wal-Mart Gift Card

Round Prizes (Only Applies to 64 Team Bracket)

  • Round 1: $25 Wal-Mart gift card
  • Round 2: $25 Wal-Mart gift card
  • Round 3: $25 Wal-Mart gift card
  • Round 4: $25 Wal-Mart gift card
  • Round 5: $25 Wal-Mart gift card

Entry Deadlines

  • 64-Team Bracket:  March 19, 2021
  • 16-Team Bracket: March 27, 2021
  • 4-Team Bracket: April 3, 2021

Below is a copy of the rules.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.