Albany Tech honors hometown hero, mentor with street name

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Albany Technical College held a dedication in honor of Lemuel Griffin, where friends and families came together to share their memories for a hometown hero and mentor.
“Mr. Lem Griffin was one of the most respected leaders in this community,” said Anthony Parker, president of Albany Tech.
Griffin was a man who wore his heart on his sleeve. A member of the Albany Tech Foundation Board of Trustees and a proud leader in the Albany community. His love for serving didn’t stop there. He was also a foundation member for Boy Scouts of America and The Salvation Army.
“He dedicated himself to the community and he was concerned about whether people would have an opportunity to go to work and earn a family-sustaining wage,” Van Griffin, Lem’s son, said.
A man who committed himself to the community and put others first will now be remembered for his life’s work. Albany Tech is renaming a street on campus to Lem Griffin Memorial Drive.
“My father was always a person behind the scenes giving to all different types of organizations,” Van said.
Van said his dad didn’t do things for praise, and that he just wanted to make sure the community he grew up in was taken care of.
“He just wanted to do what he thought was right and to help the community, whatever,” Van said.
Now, his name will hold up forever for faculty and students to see for years to come.
“We just want to memorialize him on campus in a way that when anybody comes to campus to do business, they’ll have to come to Lem Griffin Drive,” said Parker.
