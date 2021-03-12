Two wounded in Thomas Co. shootout

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - About 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Thomasville Travel Center on US Highway 84.
Ladarius Walden was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Archbold Memorial Hospital. Another man, Dexter Toles, was taken to Archbold in a private vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The GBI was requested to assist in the investigation, and their probe determined Toles drove into the gas station parking lot when he saw Walden. Toles pulled out a handgun and approached Walden. Walden fired his weapon first, striking Toles, then Toles fired as Walden retreated, according to the GBI.
The incident centered around domestic issues involving a woman, the GBI said.
Narcotics were also later found in Toles’ vehicle. The Thomas County Drug Squad is handling the drug charges.
Toles has been charged with the following offenses:
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
This case is active and ongoing.
