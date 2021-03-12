Tifton youth ativity center project moves forward

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton city leaders are moving forward on a youth activity center project.
The center will be built on 17th street in front of the Matt Wilson Elementary School.
Construction is expected to start in May.
On Thursday, the Youth Activity Center Advisory Committee went over architectural plans with the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency on the project.
“Plans have been drawn up by an architect and we have a group that has met on several occasions to go over the plans to make sure that it’s kid-friendly and it’s representative of a type of facility that we wanna put there,” said Larry Mims, one of the committee members.
Mims said they will be talking over some design adjustments with the architect soon.
Most of the money for the project is coming from a community development block grant.
Officials said it will be about a $1 million investment into the community and will bring jobs to the area.
