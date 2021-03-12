Tift D. A. addresses safety measures for jury trials

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several high-profile cases in Tifton and Southwest Georgia await their day in court since the state has now lifted its jury trials suspension.
That’s if a county’s Chief Judge deems it fit to hold jury trials.
Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bryce Johnson said they will follow the data.
“I think the numbers are improving and the vaccination numbers continuing to go up. I think there’s a sense at least with the judges that it’s time if we follow the proper protocols that we’re getting to a point to ask citizens to come back in and participate on juries,” said Johnson.
Johnson says people in the community play a crucial part in jury trials.
He said to ensure their safety, they’ll still do temperature checks, require masks, and social distancing for the foreseeable future.
The first jury is set for May 10.
